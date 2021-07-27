Fencer Bhavani Devi goes down fighting

TOKYO, July 26: India’s first ever fencer in the Olympics, C A Bhavani Devi, lasted two rounds at the Games, her historic maiden appearance ending with a loss to world number three Manon Brunet in the women’s individual sabre event here on Monday.

The 27-year-old began her campaign with a confident 15-3 win against Tunisia’s Nadia Ben Azizi but bumped into Rio Olympics semifinalist Frenchwoman Brunet in the next round, which she lost 7-15.

“I did my level best but couldn’t win. I am sorry…Thank you so much i will come back much stronger and successful at Next Olympics with all your Prayers,” she tweeted thanking her coaches, the government and her family for backing her.

Bhavani said she committed mistakes against Brunet but will take the result in her stride.

“I didn’t fence well in the first half but in the second half I tried to change something but it was too late. I am happy I fenced with one of the top fencers in the world,” Bhavani said of her contest against Brunet.

“In between I was doing some mistakes but it is okay, sabre is very quick. It is the first time Indians will watch fencing, so I am very happy that I could perform in front of them.”

The sabre is the fastest of the fencing competitions in which opponents can slash anywhere above the waist. The fencer who touches the 15 point-mark first is declared the winner.

In the other two events – foil and epee – only the tip of the sword can be used to target the opponent.

The Chennai fencer said she has gained valuable experience from her Tokyo outing, which will help her in future challenges. (PTI)