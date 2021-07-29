New minister assumes office sans portfolio

SHILLONG, July 28: Portfolio allocation to the newly inducted minister Sanbor Shullai was not announced by the government on Wednesday, although he occupied the room made available to him in the main secretariat building.

Reporters kept waiting throughout that day for a decision in this regard but till late in the night no notification had reached the Raj Bhavan for Governor’s approval. This fuelled speculation about possible bargaining by ministers for getting their choicest portfolios.

A significant development was that the former health minister AK Hek’s chamber has been occupied by PHE Minister Renikton L Tongkhar, while Shullai settled himself at the PHE minister’s chamber.

It is learnt through grapevines that Shullai was not interested in handling Health portfolio, given his inexperience and the enormity of the task of fighting COVID. It is said that he instead is interested in Urban Affairs portfolio. There were also speculations that more than one minister could be involved in the portfolio rejig by the chief minister.

According to informed sources, the altered portfolio allocations is expected to be notified on Thursday.