Olympics: Boxer Satish Kumar reaches quarterfinals in men’s super heavyweight category

TOKYO, July 29 : Indian boxer Satish Kumar advanced to the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympics with a comprehensive win against Ricardo Brown of Jamaica in the mens super-heavyweight round of 16 bout on Thursday.

Kumar, the 32 year old from Bulandshahr Uttar Pradesh who is making his Olympics debut, won the +91kg bout by a 4:1 split verdict at the Ryogoku Kokugikan arena. Four of the five judges scored the bout in favour of the Indian boxer.

Both boxers started defensively and kept their distance as they tested each other. Brown went on the attack, but Kumar was able to defend most of the attacks from the Jamaican. The Indian also landed some punches through his better timing and earned points from all five judges. He won the first round 50-44.

Brown, also an Olympic debutant, remained the aggressor in the second round as well but wasn’t able to trouble Kumar much. The Indian boxer defended brilliantly and landed timely hooks and jabs. Kumar, despite suffering a slight cut above his right eye and given prompt medical attention, maintained his upper hand and won this round too, getting 10 points from four judges (49-46).

With the heavyweights slowing down going into the third round as fatigue kicked in, Kumar continued with his defensive tactics. Though Brown put up a better performance in the third round as he landed couple of good left hooks and followed them with solid body bunches, but that was not enough as Kumar, a two-time Asian Championship bronze medallist, emerged winner.

It was a good win for the Indian who next faces reigning world champion Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan on Sunday.

IANS