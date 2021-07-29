Portfolios allocated to new minister Sanbor Shullai

SHILLONG, July 29:BJP MLA , Sanbor Shullai who was inducted recently as a Cabinet Minister in the MDA government in place of A L Hek, has been allocated portfolios of Art & Culture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, Home (Passport), Prisons, Labour Department, according to a notification issued by Meghalaya government today.

As per the same notification the Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong now holds the portfolios of Health & Family Welfare, Housing, Parliamentary Affairs, Public Works Department (Roads), Food and Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Coo peration Department.