Pro-ILP stir likely

SHILLONG, July 28: After the “unproductive” meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah last week, the pressure groups in Meghalaya are likely to launch a movement seeking implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP).

Shah had during his visit to Shillong on July 24 listened to the representatives of the pressure groups but refrained from making any comment or assurance on the ILP. His silence had miffed these groups.

Khasi Students’ Union president Lambokstar Marngar on Wednesday said the union is yet to decide on the future course of action.

“But we will definitely sit down and chalk out the programmes,” he said, indicating a “democratic movement” was on the cards.

CoMSO chairman Robertjune Kharjahrin said they would go ahead with a state-wide movement by involving traditional heads, NGOs and the public.

The movement with “direct action” will be visible in the days to come, he said while refusing to divulge the details of their plan.

The CoMSO along with other pro-ILP groups recently held a meeting and expressed their disappointment over the Centre’s delay in taking a clear stand on the ILP resolution passed by the state Assembly in 2019.

Although Shah has not given any assurance, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma maintained that the Centre is examining the demand of the state for the implementation of the ILP.

The demand for the ILP in the state gained momentum in December 2019 after the Centre passed the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Parties such as Congress, which did not want ILP in the state earlier, came out in support of the permit system post-CAA.