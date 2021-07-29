Will complete my tenure as BJP chief, says Mawrie

SHILLONG, July 28: Following the unceremonious exit of former health minister AL Hek from the Cabinet there is growing speculation that he might be in contention for the post of BJP state president, party chief Ernest Mawrie on Wednesday asserted that he was elected to the post and not nominated and as per the constitution of the party he would continue to hold his post till the end of his tenure.

“I will continue to hold my office for three years,” Mawrie said when enquired if he was sensing a change in the party leadership in the state.

He, however, said that the final decision would be taken by the party leaders in Delhi.

On the disciplinary action initiated against dissident BJP members, Mawrie said that all of them have been served show cause notices and one has been suspended. If others fail to respond within seven days further action would be taken.