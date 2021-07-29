SCC to release new album in Sept

SHILLONG, July 28: The Shillong Chamber Choir continues to reinvent itself despite being restricted from travelling places to perform.

The pandemic has hardly dampened their spirits. On the contrary they are now preparing to release an album Songs of Dawn which is being orchestrated by world famous arranger, composer and conductor Nick Ingman known for his work on Spider-Man (2002), The Saint (1997) and The Matrix Reloaded (2003).

The Choir will be backed by the Czech Symphony Orchestra (seen in the picture). The practice for this major project is presently happening online and there’s a lot of buzz in Whispering Pines – the home of the Choir as they practise for this album which seeks to bring hope in a world torn by hopelessness and depression unleashed by the pandemic.

The album is scheduled to be released in September this year if all goes well.