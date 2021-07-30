Assam minister escapes unhurt in road mishap

SHILLONG, July 29: The convoy of Assam Cabinet Minister, Atul Bora met with an accident at Umran Dairy in Ri Bhoi district on Thursday morning. While the minister escaped unhurt, two Assam police personnel sustained minor injuries.

Ri Bhoi Superintendent of Police, Nazarius Lamare said that the escort vehicle overturned and skidded off the road at Umran Dairy.

The vehicle was taken to a police outpost while the two injured policemen were taken for medical examination.

Soon after the incident, the minister proceeded towards Cachar district to meet the family of a policeman who was killed during the recent flare-up on the Assam-Mizoram.