New body for women’s commission soon

SHILLONG, July 29: The Search and Select Committee (SSC) will soon recommend the names of candidates for the constitution of the new body of Meghalaya State Commission for Women (MSCW) to the state government.

“The SCC will complete the exercise of shortlisting the names of the candidates, who applied for appointment to the post of chairperson and members of MSCW, within 10 days,” an official source said on Thursday.

The government had set up the SSC on April 28 with MN Nampui, Commissioner and Secretary of Social Welfare department as its chairperson and DD Shira, Director as the member-secretary.

Stating that the SCC has already met once to deliberate on the names of candidates, the source said the committee will meet again before shortlisting the names. It is trying its best to speed up the exercise, the source said.

“The members need some more time for scrutiny since a substantial number of applications has been received,” a senior government official said.

It was learnt most of the applicants are activists who have done a lot of work for the welfare and uplift of women in the state.

“We are confident that these women will be able to carry forward the responsibilities as mandated to the MSWC,” the senior government official added.

Social Welfare Minister, Kyrmen Shylla said the department had invited applications from eligible citizens.

“It is encouraging that many came forward to apply. The scrutiny of the candidates is going on,” he said.

Shylla said the department was compelled to issue an advertisement as only a few names were submitted by the districts.

“We thought it is not appropriate to go ahead with just a few names,” the Minister said.

The interested candidates were asked to submit their applications on or before July 15.

Shylla said the government is keen on constituting the body early since the term of the previous one had expired in October last year.