Circuit house in B’luru: Land woes for govt

SHILLONG, July 29: Meghalaya government has so far been unable to acquire land for setting up the Meghalaya Circuit House in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

General Administration Department (GAD) Minister Dasakhiat Lamare told reporters here that he had visited Bengaluru in February last and held talks with few property dealers to identify land for setting of the circuit house.

“I have taken personal interest in this project since I have a soft corner for Bangalore as I completed my studies from there. I know how much this project is important for the people of my state. We have been able to make headway to see that the project materialise due to the pandemic,” Lamare said.

The minister maintained that he had written a letter to Karnataka Government, enquiring if they can provide Meghalaya with the land which is big enough to set up the Meghalaya Circuit House.

The Karnataka government had responded with flagging the need for a proper discussion on the location where the circuit house would be set up. “We have continued with the discussion for the past six to seven months. We need a land in a centrally located area so that it would serve the purpose. We would not buy land which is very far by compromising on the rates,” the GAD minister said.

Earlier, former GAD Minister Comingone Ymbon had said that the state government has been unable to acquire land in Bengaluru due to fund constraints.

Ymbon had also stated the cost of land in Bengaluru is very high.