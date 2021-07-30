Man files plaint against Dorbar

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 29: In a peculiar incident involving superstition, a 65-year-old man, Ordo Rngi, from Laitnongrem in East Khasi Hills has filed a police complaint on Thursday against the village Dorbar for accusing him of practising witchcraft.

Rngi alleged that the members of the Dorbar forcefully entered his house on July 18 last and took him to the house of a person who was unwell holding him responsible for the individual’s condition.

In the FIR, the man also claimed that this was not the first he was accused of practising witchcraft. He recalled that he was evicted from the village on June 1, 2008, after they made similar accusations without allowing him to speak.

Rngi claimed that he had to leave his children in the village alone as his wife had already expired.

Claiming that the villagers would not even allow him to stay for a night on occasions when he arrived to visit his children, he alleged that the villagers would harass his children if they questioned the decision of the Dorbar.

“I am now forcefully staying in the village and the Dorbar refuses to recognise me as a permanent resident of the village,” the man alleged.

The 65-year-old has appealed to the police to eradicate this stigma and provide protection to him.