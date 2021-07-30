CM under duress to probe illegal weighbridges

SHILLONG, July 29: Pressure seems to be mounting on Chief Minister Conrad Sangma over the issue of illegal weighbridges operating on National Highway 6 in Meghalaya with coalition partners now demanding an inquiry into the same while asking him to initiate a discussion on the matter.

The issue of illegal weighbridges has been in focus in the state since July 22 when Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari made a statement in Lok Sabha that several weighbridges operated by the Meghalaya government on National Highway 6 were illegal, prompting Congress MP, Vincent H Pala to demand a CBI enquiry. Pala also alleged that the multi-crore illegal practice was being practiced by none other than the state government itself.

Already four of the NPP-led MDA coalition partners – UDP, BJP, NCP and KHNAM – have demanded an inquiry into the illegal weighbridges and now the HSPDP has said that it would discuss the issue with Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

“I am not sure whether the allegation is true or not but I hope the department rectifies the anomaly, if any,” Tongkhar said without elaborating further.