COVID infection has spread throughout M’laya: Dr War

SHILLONG, July 29: DHS (MI), Aman War on Thursday sounded a note of caution, stating that COVID-19 has spread throughout the state.

Speaking about the Delta variant in the state, Dr War asserted that the surge in Meghalaya was not due to the new infection and made it clear that a third wave, if it occurs, will not start in the state.

“We are prepared for now but if there is a surge we have to ramp up our preparedness,” he added.

He was concerned over the fact that there are many undetected positive patients who are not taking adequate precautions and are putting others in danger.

“It is really unfortunate that people taking all necessary precautions are also get infected due to breach of protocols by others,” he said.

Asserting that there should be no lapse, Dr War said people were not wearing masks and violating physical distancing norms after the district administration relaxed the restrictions.

“People will have to get themselves vaccinated. Even if those who are fully vaccinated get infected, it will not be severe. If we know you have been vaccinated it is easy for the doctors to treat the patient,” he said.

“We have found that the main thing is that people are afraid to come for testing,” Dr War said, pointing out that majority of the people who have succumbed to the viral infection are those who have reached the hospital very late or are not vaccinated.