Let’s get vaccinated & save ourselves & others

Editor,

There is no denying that this new normal that has forced us to recalibrate our lives is far from easy. The elderly, the youth, students, professionals, teachers, office goers, workers and daily wage earners, entrepreneurs, are all going through their share of hardship and pain. While the elderly are forced to stay home and not expose themselves, students in schools, colleges and universities are equally forced to adjust to a new mode of teaching-learning that is cumbersome. While every section of the society is going through its share of trials and tribulations, it must be acknowledged that those suffering the most are the daily wage earners and small businesses that are struggling to make ends meet to bring food to the kitchen. The pandemic has indeed spared none!

Like the other states in the country, Meghalaya too is trying to get back to normal and relax restrictions, by regulating movements and opening up shops and offices. However, the daily COVID-19 update still shows an alarming increase in the number of people infected as well as the number of deaths. With authorities confirming that 100% of infected cases are of the Delta variant that mutates rapidly with short exposure, the only shield against Covid is the vaccine. It has indeed been very challenging for the government to create awareness and make people understand the need to get themselves vaccinated to safeguard themselves as well as others. Each one of us have come across those who question the worthiness of the vaccine and express their lack of faith in its efficacy. Some are so ignorant and adamant that all efforts at convincing them have fallen on deaf years.

The reason why Government is opening things up is for us to at least begin to pursue our livelihoods and make ends meet so that gradually we can get back to our normal lives. How long can we continue to lock up and restrain ourselves from going about our daily works? Children need to return to their schools and colleges and get back to a disciplined life and to interact with their teachers and peers. The closing down of educational institutions is detrimental to the mental and physical wellbeing of our children. The elderly need to breathe fresh air and visit or be visited by relatives and friends; the young need to get back to outdoor activities and exercise both their minds and bodies.

Hence if we wish to stay together we must work together. At this hour, the best thing we can do is to get ourselves vaccinated and continue to maintain social distancing, wear our masks and wash our hands. If we fail to adhere to these SOPs the number of cases will escalate. To educate people and make them understand; to try and convince them on the need to vaccinate and still maintain all SOPS must be the responsibility of every citizen. As citizens we must take it upon ourselves to inform all to safeguard themselves. Are we ready to face yet another lockdown? Imagine what would another call for a lockdown do to our mental, physical, emotional, social and spiritual well being!

Yours etc.,

Jenniefer Dkhar,

Via email

Assam-Mizoram border clash

Editor,

The fratricide that transpired along the Assam-Mizoram border is nothing short of a national shame and is an unprecedented event in the history of independent India. The death of six Assam Police personnel in the unwarranted firefight is extremely unfortunate and calls for immediate intervention and thorough investigation from the highest authorities of the land. The failure of the government machinery to diffuse the situation on either side is a matter of great concern given the sensitivity of the region. It is in the best interest of both the State governments to maintain peace and harmony in the disputed area and prevent further escalation of any kind.

Interestingly, in the last few months, there has been a sudden rise in border skirmishes at several segments simultaneously along Assam’s territorial boundary with other States. One might wonder whether a larger political game might be at play ahead of the crucial national elections which might destabilise the prospects of the North-East Democratic Alliance.

Establishing peace in the Northeast has been a hard-earned effort. After decades of insurgencies and political instability, the region has slowly begun to bury the ghost of the past and adopt development as the new mantra and contribute to nation building. Issues like territorial disputes which can result in animosity among indigenous communities will only help derail all peace building efforts and hinder development in the region. Assam, as a responsible State, must play the bigger role in resolving the boundary disputes through consensus, compromises and confidence building. Meanwhile, other States should also realise the futility of such territorial claims and work together with Assam for an amicable settlement.

Yours etc.,

Himangka Kaushik

Guwahati, Assam