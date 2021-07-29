A study in contrast

Editor,

Two news items published in your newspaper on July 27, 2021 are studies in contrast about why Mizoram is a strong state which can respond robustly whenever the wannabe big brother of the North – East, Assam indulges in territorial misadventures while Meghalaya remains a doormat and punching bag of Assam. At the risk of sounding politically incorrect and even parochial, the obvious reason, in my opinion, is that almost all members of the Mizoram Police Force are mainly sons of the soil willing to defend their own land. Apparently, this is not the case in Meghalaya for, like it or not, it is a bitter fact of life that most of us always identify ourselves as Assamese, Khasi, Garo, Mizo, etc and then as Indians later.

Then there is the disadvantage of (for Meghalaya) the joint public services cadre with Assam. Guided as it is by this cadre, it is disappointing that our government is yet to formulate a strong and mature policy on the border issue with Assam. Another consequence of this is that even the statements coming from our leaders are timid. In addition to this point, I find it inexplicable that our leaders seem to sincerely believe the pious declarations of good intent by Assam while leaders of other Northeastern states take similar statements from Assam with sacks of salt.

Reading and watching the national print and electronic media, one can draw a lesson that nobody respects the weak. The Mizoram – Assam border skirmish has been widely reported while Assam’s aggressive incursion into Meghalaya found no mention at all . Even the Union Home Ministry intervened to calm the situation along the Mizoram – Assam border while Meghalaya has been left at the mercy of Assam.

I hope the border disputes between the North Eastern states are settled at the earliest for it is shameful that states in our great country are fighting each other. But there are no signs on the horizon that this is going to happen. In fact, the signs are ominous. If press rep[orts are to be believed, Assam is now raising 10 police battalions specifically to “guard” its inter – state borders. This force will be imparted a high level of training equivalent to what the elite National Security Guard receives.

Yours etc.,

Samuel Swett,

Shillong -2

Of intrigues within BJP-NPP

Editor,

Apropos to the front page news item, “Hek makes way for Shullai” and “Hek unaware of being dropped”, (ST, July 28, 2021), the whole drama appears to be like the twelfth, thirteenth, and fourteenth men of a football team who never know who can be called while replacing a player among the eleven. We know how Shullai made way for Hek in the past and now that has been reciprocated by the latter it is fair enough. But that both BJP legislators were unaware of their being removed and sworn in until late yesterday is strange indeed. It looks like this bombshell was prepared inside the NPP factory for dropping inside the BJP camp. While the BJP President, Ernest Mawrie, is engaged in a personal duel with Hek to save his kursi in the ongoing battle of “Kaun Banega BJP President”, the former was less than a mere spectator here in this new replacement strategy.

The BJP has effected similar changes in Uttaranchal and Karnataka, recently, replacing the sitting CMs there and that mirrored here in Meghalaya – where two legislators changed guards, at the hands of the BJP’s carbon copy called NPP. If political will is taken into consideration and the gossips that went around and were echoed during the Union Home Minister’s visit to the state last week are to be believed then Hek is perhaps set to occupy the kursi of the President of BJP Meghalaya. After all, it is also a matter of satisfying the dethroned minister and that seems to be well justified for the sitting President to be axed. For Hek, if that happens, it may well be, “You win some, you lose some”. Many say the change is desirable since the present President is only talking about corruption instead of taking action on matters that he is expected to. BJP Meghalaya certainly is in much need of a revamp, keeping in mind the public issues that have remained unaddressed to date, and that may well start with the replacement of the current president. The BJP leadership in New Delhi can take a leaf out of the NPP’s style here and effect a change keeping the two duelling individuals here at bay from knowing what is cooking inside.

Yours etc.

BC Paul

Shillong – 4

What will you do if you win a lottery?

Editor,

Consider yourself in a situation where you risked your faith and won a lottery which is really precious. Now that you have won it , what are you going to do with it? The current situation in the state seems no different when it comes to demanding for ILP? For, this is one of the most highlighted keywords in the newspaper with the famous phrase ‘ NO ILP. NO REST’ , but again the question is what will you do with ILP once you get it? Just demanding ILP to protect your rights doesn’t seem to meet the purpose. I’m aware of the harassment, discrimination, and undue restrictions being imposed on the Non-Khasi speaking people in the state. Are you still going to impose your authority on poor, hardworking non tribals once you get this privilege? Well, let’s not talk about the discrimination because it would be unfair to put up anything without a proof. But again the question is What Will You Do, Once You Get ILP?

The Americans had sent their second rover to Mars for exploring the possibilities of existence and the major role was played by Dr Swati Mohan, an Indian-American scientist who successfully landed the rover on the Martian surface. Now, think of a hypothetical situation. Had NASA and America not given the opportunity to Dr Swati and discriminated against her for being Indian do you think NASA could have really successfully executed the operation? Maybe, maybe not! America respects and welcomes talent and does not discriminate people on the basis of their being Indian, African or a Hindu or Muslim.

I was born and raised in this state and have spent nearly 25 years here. Nothing dramatic has happened here, except political parties getting changed every 5 years. Unfortunately, no party has shown deep interest in bringing transformational change in the state. Now, you can counter me on this but ask yourself…How many athletes has the state sent to the Olympics or CommonWealth Games? How many sportspersons, actors, economists, journalists, scientists, politicians, doctors, educationists or entrepreneurs from here have made it really big at the national level? Or let me ask this…how many Medical Colleges, Engineering Colleges, Universities, Companies, Industries have really come up in Meghalaya?

Our state has a rich heritage of culture, songs, poems, stories and food delicacies with the gift of mother Nature, but honestly how much effort has been put in to promote them? The current pattern of development is not sufficient to meet the demands of the state and the youth in particular. There is a need for massive investment in infrastructure which will bring more job opportunities. The youth and students’ bodies should fight to promote their culture and language. You have all rights to ask for that but make sure you do not misuse it, once you have it. In the end Diversity and Inclusion are all that are needed to grow and prosper.

I hope this article will make those in Government rethink their decision and restructure their PURPOSE and VISION for the State.

Yours etc.,

Manish Thakur,

Via email