Illegal coke units: Shylla backs probe

SHILLONG, July 29: United Democratic Party’s Khliehriat MLA and Cabinet Minister Kyrmen Shylla has backed the demand for constituting an inquiry into the mushrooming of illegal coke factories in East Jaintia Hills district, especially in the Sutnga area.

“I feel it will be good to probe this issue if there is demand from the citizens,” Shylla told reporters on Thursday.

Taking a tough stand, he said the illegal coke factories should not be allowed to operate and urged the Dolloi and the traditional heads of the area to properly examine the applications before issuing NOC for the setting up of the coke factories.

“I want to assure the people that the government will not allow such illegalities to continue. Stringent action will be taken against people who are indulging in illegal activities,” Shylla said.

The Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB), which carried out an inspection based on allegations of mushrooming of illegal coke factories in East Jaintia Hills will submit its report to the state government soon.

Requesting anonymity, an MSPCB official said the report will be submitted to the East Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner for necessary action.

He said some people had established their units after getting the nod from the single window agency but without obtaining clearances from the pollution board.

The official also said that the processing of some applications got delayed due to the COVID-19 situation.

The coke factories in Meghalaya are set up under the aegis of the Industries Department where the MSPCB gives assent for establishment.

Earlier, the Assembly Committee on Environment had sought a report from the pollution board following the receipt of complaints from some NGOs and the Environment Co-ordination Committee of Sutnga Elaka about the proliferation of coke factories in East Jaintia Hills.

The Sutnga Elaka had urged the East Jaintia Hills DC to close down all coke factories operating in its area, terming them as illegal.

In the Budget Session of the Assembly earlier this year, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma had said all illegal coke factories had been closed down. He said the closure notices were issued on August 15 last year.