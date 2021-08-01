BJP natl leadership fixated on forming govt in 2023

SHILLONG, July 31: Continuing to up the ante for the next Assembly elections, not only the state BJP leadership but even the central leadership now seems to be hell-bent on forming the government in Meghalaya.

Only a day after cabinet minister and BJP leader Sanbor Shullai promised Inner-Line Permit (ILP) for Meghalaya if the saffron party to power in 2023, now BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, who is on a two-day visit to Meghalaya, has asked the party members in Meghalaya to work like a Trojan so as to ensure that the saffron lotus blooms in 2023 in the hill state.

According to a statement on Saturday, Singh made the fervent appeal on Saturday during a meeting with Ri Bhoi district office-bearers at Nongpoh, which was also attended by BJP North East zonal secretary Ajay Jamwal, state party president Ernest Mawrie, cabinet minister Sanbor Shullai, et al.

“Arun Singh is in Meghalaya for two days visit to boost up the moral of BJP workers in Meghalaya,” the statement said, adding that Singh has urged the party workers to reach the people at the grassroots level and apprise them of the achievements of Modi Government.

Singh, during the meeting, also enquired about the Mandal Committees and Booth Committees in the district while asking the members to work their fingers to the bone so that party can form the government in 2023.