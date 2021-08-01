Centre’s take on Khasi language recognition upsets Sawkmie

SHILLONG, July 31: A day after the Centre ruled out the inclusion of Khasi in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, Opposition chief whip, PT Sawkmie, has expressed his disappointment over the central government’s take on the issue.

Sawkmie was annoyed after the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, virtually ruled out the recognition of Khasi language while replying to a question of Lok Sabha member from Shillong, Vincent H Pala, on Friday even though the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution for the inclusion of the language in the Eighth Schedule.

A vexed Sawkmie on Saturday said that the reply in the Lok Sabha about recognition of Khasi language in the Eight Schedule is very disappointing for the people of the state.

He also said that the Centre has not been paying attention to the resolutions passed by the state legislative assembly on different issues, including the implementation of Inner Line Permit.