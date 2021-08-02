Bernard allegedly assaults GHADC EM, FIR lodged

TURA, Aug 1: GHADC Executive Member Dhormonath Ch Sangma was allegedly manhandled by Tura BJP MDC Bernard Marak on Friday afternoon prompting the council authorities to file a police complaint seeking action against him even as the ruling alliance has written to BJP in-charge of Meghalaya, M Chuba Ao, seeking a strong reprimand against the rebel MDC who has been a thorn on the side of the new Executive Committee ever since he failed to get a berth in the council.

“I have filed the FIR with Tura Police Station after he attacked me without any provocation from my side in the office of the council civil works department on Friday afternoon,” confirmed EM for Haats (markets) Dhormonath Ch Sangma on Sunday afternoon.

According to the EM, Bernard Marak had gone to the office of the Civil Works department of the GHADC to create a ruckus and began charging the engineers and other senior officials demanding all his proposals for projects must be accommodated for the funding being released under the 15th Finance Commission.

The 15th Finance Commission had recently earmarked Rs 18.20 crore for the GHADC and the funds are to be utilised for developmental works in the 29 constituencies spread across Garo Hills.

According to the GHADC, Tura constituency has been allocated the largest fund share of Rs 1.57 crore.

The officials at the Civil Works Department had reportedly clarified to the BJP MDC that they are not the authority to select or reject any proposal from elected members and that he ought to take up the matter with the Chief Executive Member.

As more commotion prevailed, a number of EMs, including Dhormonath Sangma descended on the office.

“When I reached there I saw Bernard Marak resorting to threats and intimidation of the officer and his staff. He was also finding fault with the Civil Works EM by questioning the distribution of funds and began insulting him for not getting the funds he (Bernard) had expected. He began abusing the CEM and even our Chief Minister and when I tried to pacify him, he attacked me and punched me on the face in front of my office staff and public. Luckily I could save myself by blocking the attack with both hands,” Dhormonath Sangma mentions in the police complaint against the Tura BJP MDC as he seeks stern action against Marak for the physical assault.

Not to be outdone, the BJP MDC has also filed a counter case with police charging the ruling MDC for the turmoil that occurred in the district council.

When contacted, West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police Vivekanand Singh confirmed that both sides have filed police complaints and statements have been recorded as part of the investigation.

Complaint filed with Chuba Ao

Meanwhile, GHADC CEM, Benedick R Marak has written a complaint letter to BJP National Vice President, Dr Chuba Ao against Bernard Marak, accusing the latter of instigating the striking employees during their recent protest against pending salaries as well as manhandling an executive member in the Council’s office premises.

“He (Barnard) has played a negative role by instigating the agitating employees not to withdraw the strike while the executive committee was busy solving the pending salary problem of the employees. It was only when the EC managed to solve the problem by paying the five months’ salary of the employees by borrowing from the government that he came up with a letter of support to the EC,” the CEM said, adding that the issue of inducting Bernard was then put on hold till a positive note was received from all the stakeholders.

The CEM also said that the NPP which is leading the EC is a part of NEDA and in favour of an alliance with the BJP by inducting its members.

“However, Bernard N Marak on July 30 manhandled NPP MDC and Executive Member, Dhormonath Ch Sangma within the office premises of the GHADC. This act including acting against the EC has created an unfavourable environment in the relationship of the NEDA partners,” the CEM said, and requested the BJP leader to take up the matter and advice accordingly for future course of action.