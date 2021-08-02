GH groups seek revamping of NEHU

The organizations among others, sought the appointment of a tribal Pro Vice Chancellor, two Assistant Registrars and regular Dealing Assistants for all of its 11 departments. Pointing out that currently, all the dealing assistants are those who have been employed on contractual basis, the organizations raised the need for the appointment of regular dealing assistants in order for the university to function better.

The organizations also reminded that the posts of Senior Assistant, Deputy Librarian and Section Officer were also lying vacant after the retirement of earlier staff and urged that they be filled up immediately. They added that the university has overlooked those staff who have been working on daily wage basis since the year 1996 and urged that they be accommodated into regular posts vacated by way of transfer, death, voluntary retirement, retired superannuation and promotion. According to the organizations, barring a few posts of Technical Assistant in RDAP, there have been no regular posts created for non-teaching staff in the university since its inception.

The organizations also said that the status of regular non-teaching posts for NEHU, Tura Campus during the 11th plan was neither looked upon by the authorities concerned nor were details of the posts sanctioned under the plan declared. They sought that details and status of the same be made known immediately.

Stating that NEHU currently only has an Assistant Project Engineer (Civil) and an Electrical Engineer both on contract basis and a JE on permanent employment, the organizations revived their earlier demand for at least two Assistant Engineers besides the appointment of a regular Assistant Project Engineer and an Electrical Engineer.

Other demands made by the organizations included the appointment of Section Officer by way of promotion or regular basis, construction of staff quarters and roads etc.