Northeast BJP MPs warn Cong against ‘politicising’ border row; submit memo to PM

GUWAHATI, August 2: A delegation of BJP Members of Parliament from Northeast met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, expressing concern over the Assam-Mizoram border violence, while accusing the Congress of “indulging in politics” over the sensitive issue.

In a memorandum submitted to the Prime Minister, the MPs belonging to the ruling party from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Tripura, cautioned elements who view the Assam-Mizoram issue as a means of “spreading chaos in India that their shenanigans will not work”.

“We are extremely pained by the violence that took place on the Assam-Mizoram border. The chief ministers of Assam and Mizoram have expressed the desire to amicably resolve issues. A series of confidence-building measures have also taken place over the last few days. Yet, the actions of the Congress party remain as devious and mischievous,” the memorandum signed by the MPs stated.

The MPs asserted in the memorandum that “the nefarious designs of the Congress will not succeed in the Northeast. They should stop politicking on the issues and focus on the development agenda.”

“Today, the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) is a strong and inclusive alliance that is catering to all sections of Northeastern society. No wonder the region is standing solidly behind the NDA and Prime Minister Modi. Unable to digest this, the Congress and their eco-system is trying many dirty tricks,” they alleged in the memorandum.

“Through 2018, they tried to make the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) and NRC as political issues but the people of the Northeast gave them a befitting reply. Now, they are stoking tempers between Assam and Mizoram,” the stated.