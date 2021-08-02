Mizoram CM asks police to withdraw FIR against Assam officials, cops

GUWAHATI, August 2: As a part of the “border tension” de-escalation process, Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga has directed the Mizoram Police to withdraw the FIR registered against Assam police officials and personnel in connection with border clash on July 26.

“In order to build a conducive atmosphere for amicable solution to the Mizoram-Assam border dispute and to reduce the plight of suffering citizens, I have directed Mizoram Police to withdraw the FIR (dated July 26, 2021 filed at Vairengte, Kolasib district, against all the accused persons,” Zoramthanga informed through Twitter on Monday evening.

Mizoram Police had registered the FIR against the Assam IGP Anurag Agarwal; DIG of Cachar, Devojyoti Mukherjee; Cachar deputy commissioner Keerthi Jalli; Cachar divisional forest officer Sunnydeo Choudhury; Cachar SP Chandrakant Nimbalkar; Dholai police station officer in-charge Sahab Uddin and 200 unidentified Assam Police personnel.

They were all charged under “attempt to murder” and “criminal conspiracy”.

The process of de-escalation began with the Mizoram Police withdrawing the name of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from the FIR.