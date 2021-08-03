Border panel to inspect disputed areas tomorrow

SHILLONG, Aug 2: One of the three regional committees tasked with providing ground reports to the state government on the issues pertaining to the interstate border will inspect the areas of difference on Wednesday.

The Regional Committee for West Khasi Hills, headed by Minister Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar will visit disputed areas in the district with co-chairperson Brolding Nongsiej and other officials of the district

These areas include Tarabari and Langpih.

Tongkhar said they will submit their report to the government on August 5 since the second round of the Chief Minister-level talks between Assam and Meghalaya are scheduled for August 6.

“We will talk to the people residing in those areas and get their views and opinions,” he said on Monday.

On the idea of give-and-take policy to resolve the long-pending boundary dispute, Tongkhar said: “If we really want to find a solution to the problem, the give-and-take policy could be the only way.”

He said he expects Assam, being the parent state, to be large-hearted and consider providing enough space to Meghalaya.

Of the other two regional committees, one is for the Ri Bhoi district and one for the East and West Jaintia Hills districts together.

The mandate of these committees is to hold consultations with the stakeholders, get their feedback and submit reports to the government periodically.

The committees were formed after the Assam and Meghalaya Chief Ministers met last month and discussed the border issues in a follow-up meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Shillong.