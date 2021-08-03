Criminals trying to regroup: WGH Police

SHILLONG, Aug 2: The West Garo Hills police said they are receiving inputs the “criminals” are trying to regroup in the district.

“We have been getting inputs for the past two-three months that the criminals are trying to regroup. We have worked upon it. There are specific directions from the government as well as the police headquarters to nip them in the bud,” West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police, Vivekanand Singh said.

On Sunday, Opposition leader Mukul Sangma had asked the state government to take note of the regrouping of insurgents in Garo Hills region.

The SP said the police will not allow these elements to form any new group. He said the recent seizure of explosives in Ri Bhoi district was a part of the activities.

Stating that these people plan to organize kidnappings and extortion, he said the West Garo Hills police take all inputs seriously and they will not allow the elements to take the region back to the days of militancy.

He said the criminals are not organized. They are history-sheeters who are trying to regroup without any objective, the SP said.

The Opposition leader had claimed the regrouping is already taking place and the elements are moving about with sophisticated guns.

Slamming the state government for alleged poor governance and not focusing on the problem, Sangma had said an efficient system to track every move of militant outfits and attempts to raise a new group has been dismantled systematically by the current dispensation.