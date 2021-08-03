Complaint against failure to reply to RTI

TURA, August 3: President of the Mindikgre regional unit of the GSU, Greneth M Sangma has submitted a complaint against the PIO of the PHE Department in Baghmara to the State Chief Information Commissioner in Shillong, for allegedly failing to reply to an RTI filed earlier with regard to allotment of funds for a water supply scheme project, even after 30 days since it was filed.

The RTI filed by Greneth had sought information on the amount allotted under the water supply scheme project by NABARD (RIDE-XXV) 2019-20. The RTI had also sought the Detailed Project Report (DPR) approved by the government, copy of tender notice, the name of contractor/s to whom the work has been allotted and the site map of the proposed project.

“Besides filing the RTI, I have also sent a complaint letter against the PIO through email to the proper authority but still, there has been no reply to my RTI,” Greneth said.

In his complaint, Greneth urged the official to look into the matter and take necessary action as prescribed under RTI Act, 2005.