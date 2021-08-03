‘Forest First’ Approach: Meghalaya’s Best Bet to Fight Climate Change

By James K Sangma

A recent report also suggested that natural forests are 40 times more effective than plantations for storing carbon and serve as the best carbon sinks. While there are rampant reforestation efforts in the state, it is also critical to note that we need to deploy resources in proper assessment of our bio-diversity in order to increase our forest cover. It should not be confused with plantations driven reforestation exercise.

The Indian Ministry of Environment changed its nomenclature to include climate change in 2014 followed by states like Odisha in 2021 where sordid climate story is playing out with hurricanes crossing the natural disaster benchmark and becoming a regular feature of their existential reality. Meghalaya , too, due to its fragile strategic location in the Indo- Burmese hotspot, faces an impending ‘environment armageddon’.

Climate Change is a complex and multi-sectoral issue -ranging from our food systems to carbon emissions along with water and soil degradation. But in the region we exist, Forests play the most critical role in mitigating the climate risk for our state.

Closer home in Assam and Bangladesh, climate change resulting in heavy flooding has had an adverse effect affecting both the economically stable and the marginalised. Climate change can result in disaster emergencies or slow onset disasters that eat up the government coffers. Meghalaya itself has suffered either lack of underground water in the villages or too much water in the form of floods in the Garo hills. To mitigate and protect many generations in Meghalaya, community-led investments based on ecological values and ancient wisdom is a prerequisite.

Forests are the best carbon removal investments and reforestation strategies and improving forest management together have large potential to remove CO2 from the atmosphere. These “natural climate solutions” could provide 18% of cost-effective mitigation through 2030.

While countries like Brazil, China are relying on plantations to reach their regreening goals, forest economies like Meghalaya should be looking at preservation of our existing forests first. Other countries like Vietnam (85 percent), Mexico (65 percent), India (62.5 percent) and Ethiopia (58.5 percent) have set much higher targets for natural forest restoration.

For this preservation goal, it is critical to invite a mix of Innovative Strategies like Forest Based Livelihoods, High Value Chains, Eco- Tourism Activities and conservation based green industries that can turn private individuals into stakeholders in preservation and become a participatory force in reversing climate change.

Forests can help us shift to low carbon economies and this is critical to achieve our climate goals.

Based on the on-going consultations with the indigenous green champions and local environmentalists, including learned community leaders pan Meghalaya, the Forest and Environment Department is collating inputs to conclude that there is a felt need to include climate change mandate. We need to build human and institutional capacities within the department to work alongside energy, soil and water departments to create a holistic climate change adaptation strategy for Meghalaya with renewed emphasis on a forest first approach for the state.

(The writer is Minister Forests & Environment, Government of Meghalaya)