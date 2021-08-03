Ripun gives suspension of business notice in RS to discuss border issue

GUWAHATI, August 3: Congress MP Ripun Bora on Tuesday submitted a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business demanding a discussion on Assam-Mizoram border clash.

“Under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Rajya Sabha, I hereby give notice of my intention to move a motion for suspension of business of the House today (August 3, 2021) for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance,” Bora stated.

“On August 2, 2021, Union minister Kiren Rijiju, while leading the delegation of NDA MPs of Northeast region to meet the Prime Minister, said on record that foreign forces are behind the border clash. As such, this is a very serious matter for our country. Therefore, discussion in Parliament on this issue drawing the attention of the government, to maintain peace and harmony in both the states, to protect our country from such type foreign intervention is urgently required,” he said.

Bora stated that six Assam Police personnel have died and more than 50 people were injured in the firing on the Mizoram border on July 26.

He also sought the intervention of the Union home ministry to prevent an escalation of tension along the inter-state border, while expressing concern over possible retaliation or some anti-social elements resorting to violence in both the states with very adverse impact in the other Northeastern states.