Committee alleges anomalies in GH road construction

TURA, Aug 4: The GSMC from Pedaldoba has submitted a complaint to West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh alleging anomalies in the repair work undertaken on the Pedaldoba-Rabugong road which was damaged during the devastating Garo Hills floods of 2014.

According to the committee, the repair of the said road which falls under Raksamgre Civil Sub-Division was sanctioned for a total of Rs 94 lakhs in 2017-18 with a time frame of nine months given for its completion. However, it added that the construction of two culverts which was included as per the sanction has been kept pending even after the elapse of two years.

“An amount of Rs 4 lakhs each was sanctioned for the construction of the two culverts which are yet to be seen along the road till date,” its Chairman, Rimjen Ch Sangma claimed.

According to Sangma, the failure to complete the two culverts has led to immense hardships to office-goers, school students and the general public commuting on the road. Sangma while putting the sole blame on the contractor for negligence has urged Singh to look into the matter.

A copy of the complaint was also addressed to the local MLA of Raksamgre as well as the SDO of the Civil Sub-Division.