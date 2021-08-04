Road damage prompts ban on commercial vehicles on GH road

TURA, August 4: The plying of commercial vehicles on the Jigabari-Gorband Road via Sabilla-1 and 2 and Singwilgre in West Garo Hills has been stopped for the monsoon season after a portion of the road sustained damage which has been aggravated due to the plying of vehicles like pick-ups and tractors.

The Assistant Executive Engineer, PWD (Roads), E &D Sub-Division of Phulbari informed that the arrangement has been necessitated as the Jigabari embankment cum road up to Gorband is in a bad condition and allowing such vehicles would further damage the road.

“The arrangement is imperative during this monsoon in order to maintain and protect the embankment from further damage,” the official said in a notification.