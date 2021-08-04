Deepak Wadhwa to play ‘no-nonsense’ cop in ‘Manohar Kahaniyan’

Mumbai, Aug 3 : Actor Deepak Wadhwa will be seen playing a police officer in an episode of ‘Manohar Kahaniyan’. He is glad to be a part of an edge-of-the-seat suspense thriller and shared that stories of murder mysteries and the dark world get him excited.

“I play a no-nonsense police inspector. I am glad to be a part of this edge-of-the-seat suspense thriller episode. Stories of murder mysteries, the dark world get me more excited. Therefore, I decided to be part of this show,” Deepak said.

He added: “These episodes are inspired by a true story from the popular magazines, which my grandparents used to tell me in my younger days.”

Adapted from the popular magazine ‘Manohar Kahaniyan’, the series includes stories around theft, murder, superstition, and other crimes.

The new episode, ‘Honey Trap’, is centered around the trio Samar, Aarti, and Sonia.

Samar, a rich and handsome businessman, is married to his childhood sweetheart Aarti and still manages to bring a change in the plot with an extramarital twist.

‘Manohar Kahaniyan’ is on Tata Sky Adbhut Kahaniyan.(IANS)