Garo Hills does well in SSLC, poor show in HSSLC Arts

TURA, August 5: Garo Hills had a lot to cheer about as SSLC results were declared by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) on Thursday with as many as 8 candidates from schools in the region finding a place in the top 20 merit list.

A lone Garo private candidate also found a place in the SSLC merit list among the 20th position holders.

Dampening the spirits however, in the results of the HSSLC Arts which were also declared on the same day there were none from the region who figured in the merit list.

The toppers from Garo Hills who figured in the merit list of the SSLC results included 3rd position holder Mridumay Saha of Sherwood School Tura, 5th position holder Asif Zaman of Jawaharlan Nehru Higher Secondary School, Phulbari, 8th position holder Laxita Ghosh and 15th position holder Abigail Tiara R Marak, both also from Sherwood School Tura, another 15th position holder Patiprata Ghosh from Pechon A Sangma Memorial Police Public School, Tura, 18th position holder Divya Binu Mathew from St Xaviers School Tura, another 18th position holder Harchelle R Sangma from Sherwood School Tura and 19th position holder Bolgrim S Marak of Holy Family Secondary School Rongjeng.

Meanwhile, the district wise pass percentage in this year’s SSLC exam was 35.10% for East Garo Hills, 34.63 for West Garo Hills, 27.50 for South Garo Hills, 71.97 for East Khasi Hills, 58.28 for West Khasi Hills, 62.40 for Ri-Bhoi, 23.01 for South West Garo Hills, 27.88 for North Garo Hills, 70.78 for South West Khasi Hills, 73.41 for West Jaintia Hills and 85.09 for East Jaintia Hills.

The overall pass percentage in the state was slightly better this year with 52.91% as compared to last year’s 50.31%.