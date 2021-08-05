Two arrested in WGH with country-made guns

Thursday’s arrest of the two persons led to the recovery of two country-made SBML guns. The weapons were recovered from an area under the jurisdiction of the Damalgre Police Station in South West Garo Hills.

It may be recalled that earlier, the district police along with the Ri-Bhoi police in a joint operation had recovered a large cache of explosive materials and other items from Ri-Bhoi where one person was arrested. With Thursday’s two arrests, the total number persons arrested in connection with the case have now gone up to 6.