Two arrested in WGH with country-made guns

News AlertMEGHALAYA
TURA, Aug 5: West Garo Hills Police have arrested two more persons in connection with ongoing investigation into the recent incident in which a huge quantity of explosives were recovered from Ri-Bhoi District.

Thursday’s arrest of the two persons led to the recovery of two country-made SBML guns. The weapons were recovered from an area under the jurisdiction of the Damalgre Police Station in South West Garo Hills.

It may be recalled that earlier, the district police along with the Ri-Bhoi police in a joint operation had recovered a large cache of explosive materials and other items from Ri-Bhoi where one person was arrested. With Thursday’s two arrests, the total number persons arrested in connection with the case have now gone up to 6. 

