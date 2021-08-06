Probe source of coal in coke plants: Shangpliang

SHILLONG, Aug 5: Congress leader and Mawsynram MLA, Himalaya Shangpliang said the government should probe how illegal coke factories have mushroomed suddenly in Elaka Sutnga.

The government should also find the sources of coal for these factories, he said while criticising the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) and the Central Pollution Control Board for being aware of the illegalities.

“I do not know who is patronising these coke factories in the area. I am aware that there are only three or four factories that obtained permission and their documents are in order, the MLA said on Thursday.

These documents include the Consent to Establish (CTE) and Consent to Operate (CTO) from the SPCB,” the MLA said on Thursday.

“The government should find out why so many illegal coke factories have come up suddenly in this particular area (Elaka Sutnga). The government should also find out where these coke factories are getting their coal from,” he said.

Shangpliang said he was surprised to see so many factories come up within a short span of time when he visited the area.

“The pollution boards in the state and at the Centre have a big role to play as they are aware of what is happening in the area. It is the responsibility of the SPCB to take stringent action against the coke factory owners who set up the units without obtaining CTE or CTO,” he said.

The MLA said a no-objection certificate from the local Dolloi or local administration should have had no value.

“Such a NOC is neither a license nor the permission to set up a coke factory as there are laws to be met and various conditions to be fulfilled before the pollution board can give the go-ahead,” he said.

Shangpliang accused the illegal coke factories of using biomedical waste from hospitals as fuel.

“I am shocked to see that these illegal coke factories are burning biomedical waste in their furnaces and even more shocked to learn that all the hospital wastes such as syringes and vials find their way in all these coke factories,” he said.

He further said the biomedical wastes were being burnt with coal in the furnaces.

“Are the health authorities or the Deputy commissioner aware of this? If they are, why are they silent? Why haven’t we seen any single coke factory being shut down after the hue and cry?” he asked.

Referring to the recent protest by the locals of Elaka Sutnga, Shangpliang said the government should not have waited for the public to come out on the streets to take necessary action.

“I expected the district administration to take strong action against the illegal coke factories,” he said, advising the government to take steps before people lose faith in the system.

“I also urge the SPCB not to issue CTO or CTE to any coke factory in that area and swing into action along with the district administration to close down the illegal coke factories,” he added.