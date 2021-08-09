Border talks should be based on land documents: KSU

SHILLONG, Aug 8: At a time when Meghalaya and Assam are engaging in dialogues to resolve the decades old interstate boundary dispute, the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) has stressed that the talks should be based on the land documents available with the various traditional bodies.

“The talks should be based on documents available with the Dorbar Shnongs, Raids and Himas,” KSU president, Lambokstar Marngar said on Sunday.

On the decision to start the dispute solving process in six of the disputed areas, Marngar said, “We have made it clear to the state government that before taking a final decision, the government should take into confidence the people settled in the border areas, headmen, Dorbar Shnong and Hima.”

He said that once the state government understands well the ground situation, they can move ahead with all the documents for the dialogue process.

The KSU president also said that they would submit their own set of recommendations and inputs to the state government based on their visits and interactions in the disputed villages.

“The Union has done its homework and we will now compile our inputs and hand it over the government,” Marngar said.

Asked for his view on the give and take policy, Marngar said, “It is too early to talk about the give and take policy.”

It may be mentioned that the second round of Chief Ministerial-level talks between Meghalaya and Assam ended with a decision to start resolving the issues in six of the twelve areas of dispute.

The six areas of difference include Tarabari (4.69 sq km), Gizang (13.53 sq km), Hahim (3.51 sq km), Boklapara (1.57 sq km), Khanapara-Pilangkata (2.29 sq km) and Ratacherra (11.20 sq km).

The Opposition Congress, although appreciative of the NPP-led MDA Government’s efforts to solve the vexed Assam-Meghalaya boundary row, has made it clear that land belonging to the state based on historical background should not be compromised with.