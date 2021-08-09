Hek demands meeting of state security commission

SHILLONG, Aug 8: BJP MLA, AL Hek has asked the state government to convene a meeting of the State Security Commission (SSC), arguing that it was of utmost importance to discuss issues relating to militancy.

Hek was referring to a statement by Opposition Leader, Mukul Sangma that insurgents were regrouping in Garo Hills region and the state government should take note of it.

“It is a big concern for our people. We do not want people to suffer again. If insurgency resurfaces then demand letters, kidnapping and murder will take place once again and we do not want this to happen in Meghalaya,” Hek asserted.

He added that he was collecting details of the same and would take it up for discussion with the state government.

Meanwhile, on the issue of holding talks with the banned HNLC, Hek said, “As public representatives we are duty bound to ensure that peace prevails in our state and since HNLC has also expressed their desire to sit for peace talks we will have to continue to pursue this matter.”

He admitted that the COVID-19 pandemic and few other reasons have hampered the process.

“Efforts to bring them for peace parleys should continue so that peace is maintained in our state,” Hek said.

The former Cabinet minister had earlier offered to act as a mediator between the outfit and the government for the peace talks.