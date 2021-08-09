British cyclist wins record-setting gold

IZU, Aug 8: Jason Kenny won a record-setting gold medal for Britain on the final day of track cycling at the Tokyo Olympics.

Jennifer Valente and Kelsey Mitchell each scored gold every bit as special for their countries.

Valente gave the hard-luck American cycling team a reason to hold their heads high on Sunday when she got up from a crash in the omnium-ending points race to secure her win, while Mitchell won a surprising sprint gold for Canada.

Kenny comes from a nation that has dominated the Olympics ever since the 2008 Beijing Games, when he won the first of his gold medals.

It was the seventh gold medal for Kenny, breaking a tie with his sprint mentor Chris Hoy for the most among Brits. And it was his ninth medal overall, breaking a tie for the most with former Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins. (AP)