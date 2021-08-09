Recoveries exceed fresh cases in state

SHILLONG, Aug 8: As many as 817 patients have recovered from the viral infection during the past 24 hours in the state. In the same period, the state recorded 540 fresh cases and nine fatalities.

The death toll in the state has gone up to 1,163 while the active tally has marginally reduced to 5,037.

Five fatalities were reported in East Khasi Hills, two in Ri Bhoi and one each in West Garo Hills and East Jaintia Hills.

The number of recoveries has climbed to 62,971.