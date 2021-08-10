‘Online classes affecting students in Meghalaya’

SHILLONG, Aug 9: Educationists and parents of students have underscored the disadvantages of online classes as the government remains undecided about reopening schools and colleges shut down more than three months ago after the second COVID-19 wave struck Meghalaya.

Dr Glenn C. Kharkongor, the Chancellor of Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU) said the lockdown has been difficult for the students and children, but education has not been a priority for the decision-makers focussed on health and the economy.

“Students are facing a genuine issue. They have lost a year of their education and their learning and intellectual development have been greatly compromised,” he said, adding that the deprivation has taken a toll on their mental health.

A survey, he said, has revealed that students are under tremendous stress thinking about their future as they have seen their families being hit economically by the pandemic.

Dr Kharkongor said many families are finding it hard to pay fees.

“A private university like MLCU is dependent on tuition fees for its financial operations. The government needs to place the educational institutions and the students higher on their priority list,” he said.

He also said the government must open the educational institutions as soon as possible.

Solomon Morris, Principal of St. Edmund’s School said their institutions have not faced difficulties as the parents, barring a few, have been paying the fees for their children.

The Catholic institution does not receive assistance from the government.

Additional Chief Secretary in charge of Education, DP Wahlang said the reopening of schools and colleges has not been decided in view of the high positivity rate.

“We will wait till this weekend at least and make an assessment,” he said.

A discussed with Education Minister Lakhmen Rymbui in this regard on Monday was inconclusive.

Rymbui had last week said that the state government was looking at reopening the educational institutions after August 15.