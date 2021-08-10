Rs 26.75 crore released to 1.33L farmers in state

SHILLONG, Aug 9: The Union Government has released the ninth instalment of financial benefits amounting to Rs 26.75 crore to 1,33,784 farmers in Meghalaya under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi.

The funds were released as part of the ninth instalment of financial benefits of about Rs 19,500 crore to over 9.75 crore farmers throughout the country.

An annual financial benefit of Rs 6,000 is provided to eligible beneficiary farmer families, payable in three equal quadrennial installments of Rs 2,000 each, under the PM-KISAN scheme.