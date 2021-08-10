Religious places in state to reopen from Aug 16

Shillong, Aug 9: The state government on Monday decided to reopen all religious places from August 16, but other restrictions are likely to continue in the wake of the high positivity rate in the state.

Talking to reporters after a review meeting, which was chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong said the decision was made based on inputs received from various stakeholders and district administrations.

According to him, the number of people, who will be allowed to visit the religious places or places of worship, should not exceed one-third of capacity.

Tynsong said marriage solemnisation will also be allowed with effect from August 16. However, he continued, the wedding reception will still not be allowed. He said the Chief Secretary will issue the SOP and notifications in this connection in a few days time.

The Deputy CM insisted that people should strictly follow the SOP while visiting the places of worship.

He said the government will discuss the issue of re-opening of schools, colleges and universities and take a call soon. He said the Education department has been asked to give a presentation on the modalities to reopen educational institutes.

Unlike most of its Northeastern neighbours, Meghalaya is reluctant to ease restrictions due to the high positivity rate.

Tynsong said the government wants normality to return as early as possible but is concerned over the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

“Given the alarming increase in the positivity rate, we cannot take a decision in one go. We have to go step by step,” he said on Monday.

The COVID-19 restrictions have been in place in Meghalaya since May 1. While most of the other states have opened up to varying degrees, the Meghalaya government wants to observe the situation for some more time before taking a call.

About 46% of the state’s adult population have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines. It is believed the state will be close to achieving herd immunity if about 80% of the adults are vaccinated.

“We plan to vaccinate about 70% of the state’s population by September-end,” Tynsong said, agreeing that many people are getting over their vaccine hesitancy.

“Right now, our focus is on achieving 100% vaccination at the grassroots level so that there is no need for restrictions,” he added.

Reacting to the criticism by Congress that the state government failed to handle the COVID situation, Tynsong said people should not demoralise the health officials, doctors, nurses and ASHA workers giving it their all to protect people from the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Director of Health Services (MI) Aman War said 11 advanced life support ambulances will reach the state soon. He attributed the delay in receiving the ambulances to the “modalities” pertaining to funds from the state as well as the central government.