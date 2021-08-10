Taliban attack on Afghan provincial capital foiled, 20 militants dead

Kabul, Aug 9 : At least 20 Taliban militants were killed and eight others injured after Afghan government forces foiled an attack on Aybak city, capital of the northern province of Samangan, the Interior Ministry confirmed on Monday.

The Ministry said in a statement that Taliban fighters fled surrounding areas of the city after casualties were inflicted, reports Xinhua news agency.

The militants stormed the city from several directions on Sunday night, trying to take control.

Earlier on the day, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid wrote on social media that the insurgents seized control of several areas in Aybak.

On Sunday night, Taliban also attacked Pul-e-Khumri city, capital of neighbouring Baghlan province, triggering heavy battles, according to local sources.

Many Afghan cities and about half of the country’s 34 provinces have been the scene of heavy battles and street fighting in recent weeks as Taliban militants continued their fighting against security forces.

Taliban militants have taken control over three provincial capital cities of Taluqan, Sari Pul and Zaranj after heavy clashes in recent days.

The armed outfit has captured nearly 200 districts over the past three months. (IANS)