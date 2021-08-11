2 hurt as IED blast rocks city

SHILLONG, Aug 10: Two persons were injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) went off at the busy Laitumkhrah market in the city on Tuesday afternoon.

Later, the outlawed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council claimed responsibility for the explosion.

The moderate intensity blast damaged the wall of a tea shop and the window panes of adjacent buildings.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Sylvester Nongtnger said the blast took place near the tea shop at Laitumkhrah parking lot.

He said after the explosion occurred, bomb squad, crime scene unit and dog squad rushed to the spot to collect evidence.

The SP and senior police officials, including Additional Director General of Police Idashisha Nongrang, also visited the site to oversee the investigation. A case was registered with Laitumkhrah police station and the area cordoned off.

Cynthia Nongkynrih, who runs the tea stall, said she initially thought it was an LPG cylinder blast.

“My sister and I had come to clean the tea stall since we were planning to open it tomorrow. Suddenly, there was this explosion. I called out for my sister because the room was filled with smoke. She was stuck but I managed to pull her out,” Cynthia said.

She said her sister is admitted at the Nazareth Hospital. She suffered some cuts but is stable.

East Shillong MLA, Ampareen Lyngdoh, who visited the site, condemned the incident. She said the security agencies have to be on high alert as the Independence Day is approaching.

“When such an incident can happen at the Laitumkhrah market, it can happen anywhere,” Lyngdoh said.

Condemning the blast, local head (Rangbah Shnong) Andrew Jyrwa said such an incident in the area had never occurred in the past.

He said the Rangbah Shnong will request the administration to beef up security and the shopkeepers to install CCTV cameras. He said the incident shocked everyone.

The Laitumkhrah Dorbar Shnong Pyllun also condemned the blast which, it said, posed a threat to the prevailing peace and security of Shillong during these difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We urge the law-enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in arresting the perpetrators so that public confidence is restored,” it said in a statement.

Former Home Minister, RG Lyngdoh said, “The public have nothing to do with the government’s action or inaction. They are soft targets and to endanger their lives is a cowardly act. Violence will only beget more violence,” Lyngdoh said.

He appealed to the attackers to solve their problems, if any, through mutual discussions with the authorities concerned and not target the public.

Meanwhile, the SP advised the citizens not to panic and report any abandoned or suspected item in the locality to the nearest police station or Police Control Room on the numbers 0364-2222214/0364-2222215.