HNLC warns media against expunging its agitation calls

SHILLONG, Aug 10: Following the IED blast at Laitumkhrah market, the proscribed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) has claimed responsibility for the attack, terming it as their response against people who were not complying with the bandh calls announced by the outfit.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, HNLC publicity secretary Sainkupar Nongtraw took exception to the High Court order declaring the agitation called by the pressure groups as illegal and warned media houses to publish new of bandh calls announced by them or face action.

“The media houses are expected to be neutral. But if they continue to comply with the order of the High Court by not publishing our statement then they are no longer independent. We will consider them as our enemy,” he warned.

He also said that the blast at Laitumkhrah was a minor one since their intention was not to injure anyone.

However, the HNLC threat to the media has evoked a strong reaction from the press fraternity with the Shillong Press Club (SPC) expressing deep concern at the tone and tenor of the statement which squarely accused the press for not publishing the proscribed outfit’s bandh calls by obeying the order of the Meghalaya High Court.

The SPC recalled that the Full Bench consisting of Chief Justice Uma Nath Singh, Justice T Nandakumar Singh and Justice SR Sen in its order dated May 27, 2015 specifically pronounced, “Hence, we direct that the statements of HNLC or any organization which may disturb the even tempo of day-to-day public life and cause violation of Fundamental rights of citizens in particular under Article 19 and 21 of the 12 Constitution of India relating to strike, Bandh, Hartal, Road Blockade and holding of Rallies with unlawful design shall not be issued by any of the print and electronic media. In case of violation of this order, the Court may not only proceed under the Contempt of Courts Act, but it is also directed that the State Government shall register criminal cases under appropriate provisions of the law.”

The members were categorical in reminding all that while freedom of expression applies to the journalist as well, obedience to the law of the land in letter and spirit is also an absolute responsibility. “As journalists, it is our duty to first obey the law of the land and for that matter the universal law of the world and humankind which abhors violence and senseless criminal acts while discharging our professional duties,” an SPC statement said.

“May we ask if one violates a standing High Court order which assures due punishment for violators, and is harassed or even incarcerated, who will fend for the family of the journalist? Will the HNLC intervene and sort out the issue or for that matter rescue the journalist from a foreign land?

“Perhaps the HNLC is not aware that journalists perform their assigned duty to the ‘T’ and it is left to the editorial heads to decide what goes and what does not and here too, the universal law of the land clearly applies to the editors as well if not more. In fact, some members felt that this matter should be addressed to the publishers, editors and producers who are legally responsible for the publication/broadcast,” the statement said.

“The Shillong Press Club would also most humbly like to draw the attention of the honorable Meghalaya High Court towards this recent event and sincerely implores upon it to comprehend the threat apprehension that the working journalist now has because of such an intimidating statement; and perhaps conceive a permanent solution to this prickly but sensitive matter,” it added.

“The journalist fraternity of Meghalaya stands firm in solidarity with one another and will continue to endeavour to serve the peace loving people of the state in the best possible manner it can, despite the many challenges and stumbling blocks throughout the journey.

“The Shillong Press Club calls upon the HNLC which has always used the services of the media as a medium to announce its intentions and actions and even indicate its desire to return back home, albeit on its terms; to ponder over what it has communicated to the press and hopes that prudent wisdom will prevail, so that the people of the land already living a beleaguered life with so many uncertainties can at least live a life of lasting peace,” the statement read.