Change strategy, empower us financially: Dorbar to govt

SHILLONG, Aug 10: The Synjuk Ki Nongsynshar Shnong Ka Bri U Hynniewtrep (SNSBH) on Tuesday pitched for a change in the government strategy to deal with vaccine hesitancy by financially empowering the Dorbar Shnong and the traditional heads in rural areas to deal with the crisis.

“Seeing the present situation especially vaccine hesitancy the government has almost exhausted all their strategies and it is high time that we change our strategy in rural areas,” general secretary of SNSBH, RL Blah said after meeting Deputy Chief Minister and in-charge Health, Prestone Tynsong to submit their proposal.

Stating that the backbone of the society and the social fabric of the community is based on the traditional institutions, Blah said, “We have requested the Deputy CM to provide financial aid to the Dorbar Shnong and traditional institutions who have given their all – physically, mentally and financially – to fight the pandemic and are now stressed for resources.”

“As on date people are more afraid of the Dorbar Shnong then government departments; so it is better that the government empowers us financially so that we may come up with new strategies from our end to tide over the crisis,” he added.

He revealed that the Deputy CM has agreed to their proposal and will discuss the matter with his colleagues. “Some announcement will be made before Independence Day,” Blah added.

“The only way to safeguard people is through vaccination and this has to be propagated in the right spirit to every member of the society,” Blah said, adding that sitting in Shillong and holding virtual meetings will not solve the problem.