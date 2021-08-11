Afghanistan spinner Rashid calls on world leaders to save his country

KABUL, August 10: Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has pleaded to the world and asked them to respond to the humanitarian crisis unfolding in his country due to civil war.

“Dear World Leaders! My country is in chaos, thousand of innocent people, including children & women, get martyred everyday, houses & properties being destructed. Thousand families displaced.. Don’t leave us in chaos. Stop killing Afghans & destroying Afghanistan [emoticon: flag of Afghanistan]. We want peace. [emoticon: folded hands] (sic),” tweeted Khan, who is one of the world’s best leg-spinners, on Tuesday.

Khan represents SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League and he will be the key player for his country during the T20 World Cup in October-November.

Afghanistan is witnessing a fierce battle between Taliban and Afghan national forces. Violence has escalated over the past few days with the Taliban reportedly sweeping the northern region of country.

IANS