MDA govt has lost focus: Former CM

SHILLONG, Aug 10: Leader of the Opposition Congress, Mukul Sangma on Tuesday lashed out at the NPP-led MDA government for failing on the law-and-order front after the IED blast in the heart of the city.

Condemning the blast and expressing concern for those injured, he blamed such incidents on the state government losing focus on its responsibilities and shifting priorities.

“Peace and harmony are prerequisites for development across the Khasi, Jaintia and Garo Hills regions,” Sangma said.

Peace restored in the past should not be undone by the MDA government and opportunities should be created for the youth to help them get over their frustration, the Congress veteran said.

“I have always believed that the lack of opportunities for livelihood makes the youth vulnerable to negative forces,” he said.

Sangma slammed Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma for not holding the State Security Committee meeting in a long time.

“He does not understand the importance of the State Security Commission. He does not give priority to the state’s internal security. His focus is completely off,” he said, insisting that policing should be free from politics.

“Policing is not just about maintaining law-and-order as there are multiple challenges. It is as much about dealing with crimes against women and children as it is about instilling a sense of security among different sections of the people,” Sangma said.

He rued the “external influence” on the police “to get things done” and expressed concern about the frequent transfers and postings of police officers.

“Instead of intelligence gathering and synchronised policing, we see most of the action being reactionary, reactive and not pro-active. Meghalaya’s geopolitical position and history of insurgency make it inevitable for its police force to be modernised with weapons and facilities,” he said.