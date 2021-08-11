Nobody will be spared: Conrad

SHILLONG, Aug 10: Shaken by the IED blast in the heart of the capital town, Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma said none of those involved in the incident would be spared.

He condemned the incident and assured that the state government would firmly deal with the perpetrators of the crime.

Denying intelligence failure, Sangma said after the recent blast at Khliehriat, the state intelligence unit and the police had worked aggressively leading to the arrest of the “sleeper cells” and people who were involved. He said the government will further strengthen the intelligence unit.

“We will ensure that none of those involved in the incident is spared. The government is not going to spare anyone who is a threat to the citizens,” the chief minister warned.

He suspected that the people, who triggered the blast, were trying to proceed with their idea of creating an extortion racket. But, he said, the government will not allow it to happen.

Sangma refused to agree that militancy is rearing its ugly head in the state again.

Asked if the government has any plan to hold talks with the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council since it has continued with its subversive activities, Sangma said the banned outfit should first surrender.

He also said that the government stands opposed to conditional talks.

“We are ready to talk if they surrender but we don’t want any conditional talks. The talks have to be under the constitutional framework of the country,” he said.

The CM added that security will be enhanced at all locations. The incident of blast was informally discussed at the state Cabinet meeting.

Traditional heads want govt to “rethink” condition for talks

The Synjuk Ki Nongsynshar Shnong Ka Bri U Hynniewtrep (SNSBH) on Tuesday asked the state government to give a second thought on the conditions put forth by it to hold discussions with the banned HNLC.

“It is up to the government to decide how they will move forward after Tuesday’s untoward incident. We do not want to see loss of innocent lives and property in such incidents,” general secretary of the Synjuk, RL Blah said.

The banned outfit has expressed its willingness to hold “unconditional” peace parleys but the state government is clear in its assertion that the outfit has to lay down arms and shun violence before coming to the negotiation table.