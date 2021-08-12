Anti-vax rumours: 2 cases filed

SHILLONG, Aug 11: Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Wednesday said police have registered two cases against individuals for spreading rumours on the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines.

“Wherever we get proof, we take necessary action,” he said.

Rymbui said policing the cyber world has been a challenge because of fast-changing technology even as the police keep upgrading their software and intelligence network.

“We try to upgrade but it takes time to track people using fake names and locations,” he said.

But the cybercrime branch is striving to ensure that hate-mongers and anti-social elements do not take over the virtual world, he added.

A division bench of the High Court of Meghalaya had taken note of rumours being spread about the COVID-19 vaccines through social media platforms. Hearing a public interest litigation a few days ago, the court said the Meghalaya Police can easily apprehend the rumour mongers if they have the will to.

All users of social media platforms leave an electronic trail, the court pointed out while requesting the Advocate General to take serious note of the matter.

The court was apprised of the steps taken by the state police in this regard on the next date of hearing.

Rymbui, also the Education Minister, urged the students to get admission in schools and colleges in their respective areas.

“Students should not target schools and colleges in Shillong amidst the pandemic. They should try and study in schools and colleges nearer to their homes,” he said.

About 34,000 students cleared the SSLC examinations and there are a few thousand more from CBSE and ICSE who are now looking to get admissions in different schools and colleges.

Rymbui said there are enough seats in the state for all the students who passed their examinations.

On the reopening of the educational institutions, he said the department will take up the with the COVID Review Committee after which a decision would be taken.

“I am a strong believer in the resumption of classroom teaching at the earliest,” he added.