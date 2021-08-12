Nadda sounded on Hek’s ouster

SHILLONG, Aug 11: BJP Meghalaya in-charge, Dr M Chuba Ao has apprised party president JP Nadda of the manner in which party leader AL Hek was ousted from the state Cabinet.

Dr Ao said on Wednesday that he had called up Nadda to discuss party matters and during the course of discussion, he apprised the party chief of how Hek was dropped from the ministry.

“I told him (Nadda) that something has happened in Meghalaya. I said they did neither consult me nor our Northeast organising secretary Ajay Jamwal. I asked if our central leadership was consulted but he said there was no consultation,” Dr Ao said.

He said the party is happy that a BJP MLA has been replaced by a BJP MLA but questioned the unilateral decision of the National People’s Party, which heads the ruling coalition, on the Cabinet rejig. “They (NPP) proclaim themselves to be a national party and we are also a national party but what is the harm in just giving me or our president a (phone) call before making such a decision?” Dr Ao asked.

Earlier, he had expressed his unhappiness that Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma had acted unilaterally while sacking Hek. Hek too is upset about his “unceremonious” exit from the Cabinet.

The CM has not yet given a statement on the issue.