BJP leader seeks BDO’s action on compensation fund  

TURA, August 12: President of the BJP in West Garo Hills, Cyril N Sangma has written to the BDO of Selsella block seeking the issuance of the release order for beneficiaries listed under Rajabala SBI Branch, who were sanctioned an amount of Rs 95,000 under the Cyclone/Flood damage compensation.

In his letter to the official, Sangma said that the amount could not be utilized for the purpose it was sanctioned due to various reasons causing immense inconveniences to the beneficiaries. Sangma urged the official to issue the release order as early as possible to ease the problems faced by the beneficiaries.